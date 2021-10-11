Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Down 0.9%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) shares fell 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.65 and last traded at $46.65. 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.05.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

About Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

