Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,304.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,517.70 or 0.06138586 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.04 or 0.00310687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.38 or 0.01044205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00093855 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.37 or 0.00477052 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.38 or 0.00335708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00310898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

