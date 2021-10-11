Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3,934.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,073,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lordstown Motors by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 911,879 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lordstown Motors stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,473,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,142,110. Lordstown Motors has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $845.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

