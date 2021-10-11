Lossless Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.31 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00059273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.89 or 0.00127395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00077602 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,204.63 or 0.99973663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.28 or 0.06056105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.