LPL Financial LLC Acquires 171,870 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171,870 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.69% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $220,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.78 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.