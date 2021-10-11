LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,623 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 49,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Starbucks worth $126,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

SBUX stock opened at $112.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.63. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

