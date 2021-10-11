LPL Financial LLC Buys 245,646 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,646 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $138,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,518,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 371.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

NYSE:MRK opened at $81.76 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.