LPL Financial LLC Buys 405,911 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,117,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,911 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.04% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $123,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 56,224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 814,460 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.80. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.