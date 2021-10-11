LPL Financial LLC Buys 500,951 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,951 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.63% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $147,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IJS opened at $103.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

