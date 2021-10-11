LPL Financial LLC Buys 66,284 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 690,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $201,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $257.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.81 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $275.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

