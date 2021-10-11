LPL Financial LLC Buys 787,185 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.62% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $160,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.02 and a 12 month high of $107.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.