LPL Financial LLC Buys 84,324 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,129,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.91% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $130,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,079.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,290,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.