LPL Financial LLC Buys 959,336 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,918,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,336 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.62% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $121,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

PGX opened at $14.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

