LPL Financial LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,288 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $132,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

