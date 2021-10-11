LPL Financial LLC Has $124.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,459,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,147 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $124,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.78 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

