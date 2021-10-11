LPL Financial LLC Has $126.43 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793,783 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.37% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $126,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYE. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

