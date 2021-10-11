LPL Financial LLC Has $144.81 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.24% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $144,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,979 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 174,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,026 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 315,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $74.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

