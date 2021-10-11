LPL Financial LLC Has $161.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.09% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $161,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,351,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,777,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,171 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,391,000 after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after purchasing an additional 201,333 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

