LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $124,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

