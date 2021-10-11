LPL Financial LLC Purchases 19,966 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,060 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Adobe worth $185,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Adobe by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Adobe by 110.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp grew its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $574.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $631.69 and a 200 day moving average of $568.76. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

