LPL Financial LLC Purchases 285,797 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $120,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 647,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,138 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 463,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $96.55 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.85.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.