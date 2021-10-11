LPL Financial LLC Purchases 41,871 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,093 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 41,871 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of McDonald’s worth $119,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $246.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.69. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.94.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

