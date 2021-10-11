LPL Financial LLC Purchases 477,667 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.17% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $152,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $34.22 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.