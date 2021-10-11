LPL Financial LLC Purchases 61,874 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,874 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.28% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $143,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $12,042,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,008 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 99,551 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.96. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.90 and a 52 week high of $60.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

