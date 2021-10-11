LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,694 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.80% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $143,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,724,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $80.71 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $1.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.