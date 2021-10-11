LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $140,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 773,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Bank of America by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

