LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $122,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.49 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.63. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

