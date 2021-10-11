LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,086,022 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $153,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 38.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,795 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Walmart by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day moving average of $141.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.84.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

