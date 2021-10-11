LPL Financial LLC Sells 11,672 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $146,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,982,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,617,000 after acquiring an additional 73,575 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,407,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,512,000 after acquiring an additional 59,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after acquiring an additional 320,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

