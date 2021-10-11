LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE LTC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 351,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 18.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 24.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,890,000 after buying an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.