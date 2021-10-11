LUXCoin (LUX) Price Tops $0.0880 on Top Exchanges

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $478.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0880 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,891.88 or 1.00175898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00314184 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00225820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.22 or 0.00521581 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004504 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004238 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 13,271,770 coins and its circulating supply is 12,264,537 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

