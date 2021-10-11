Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $12.94

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.94, but opened at $12.53. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 300 shares.

LYEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.