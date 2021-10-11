Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Botty Investors LLC

Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

MMP traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,383. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.