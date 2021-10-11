Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 278,900 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 2.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.91% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $98,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $47.73. 3,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.76.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

