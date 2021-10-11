Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will report sales of $113.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $94.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $455.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $455.10 million to $456.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $499.65 million, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $514.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $968.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $21.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $32,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

