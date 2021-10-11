Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:URNXF)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 711,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,525% from the average daily volume of 43,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Magnis Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:URNXF)

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing and mining natural flake graphite and manufacturing lithium-ion battey. It operates through the following segments: Lithium-Ion Battery Investments and Graphite Exploration and Development. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

