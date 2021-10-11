Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Up to $19.79

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.79, but opened at $20.89. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 8,603 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after buying an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after buying an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,055,000 after buying an additional 667,311 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

