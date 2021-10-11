MahaDAO (MAHA) One Day Volume Hits $701,499.00

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.72 or 0.00004782 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and $701,499.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00059011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,810.12 or 0.99710307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.23 or 0.06003026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.