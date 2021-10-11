MakiSwap (MAKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $971,535.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $971,535.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00059058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00126705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00077246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,059.65 or 1.00154673 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.36 or 0.06028210 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

