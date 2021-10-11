Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MANH. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

MANH stock opened at $153.69 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

