MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.54 Million

Brokerages expect that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report $20.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.40 million and the highest is $21.11 million. MannKind reported sales of $15.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year sales of $79.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.30 million to $81.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $86.02 million, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $113.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MannKind.

Get MannKind alerts:

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. MannKind has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.