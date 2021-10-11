ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1,522.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Truist increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

Shares of MAN opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.