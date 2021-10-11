MAP Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $26.92 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $26.92 million and approximately $687,049.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tiger King (TKING) traded 220,317% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00059865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00127558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00078989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,364.32 or 0.99759581 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.80 or 0.06110686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

