MAPS Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (MAPS)

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 11th. One MAPS coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAPS has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. MAPS has a total market capitalization of $42.36 million and $404,682.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,847,771 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

