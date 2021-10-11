Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 84,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,664,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 4.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
