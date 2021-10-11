Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $42.24. Approximately 84,759 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 19,664,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MARA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.02 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $31,399,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

