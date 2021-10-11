Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.49 million. The company’s revenue was up 364.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

