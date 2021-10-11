MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for MarineMax in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MarineMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 23.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after purchasing an additional 782,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MarineMax by 712.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 191,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after purchasing an additional 162,127 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MarineMax by 35.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the period.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

