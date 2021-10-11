MarketAxess Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,490 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,654% compared to the typical daily volume of 142 put options.

MKTX traded down $7.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $402.96. The stock had a trading volume of 119,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $402.70 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total value of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 101.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

