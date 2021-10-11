MarketPeak (PEAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One MarketPeak coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.00201769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00094757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

About MarketPeak

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.