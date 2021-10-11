Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Down 7.1%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.30. 52,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,766,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.07.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $122.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $252,130,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $138,750,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth $116,722,000. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

